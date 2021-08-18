Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $1,448,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.04, for a total value of $1,516,160.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $1,447,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $345.54 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.50 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.12.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

