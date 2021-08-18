Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 84,219 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $20,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 79,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 49,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

IFF opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 126.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.