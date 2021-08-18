Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 84,871 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

