Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $281.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

