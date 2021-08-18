Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,386 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,869.61 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,912.75. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,642.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

