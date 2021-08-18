Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 702 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

WELL opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

