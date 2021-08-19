-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 3,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.89 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.