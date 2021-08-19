-$0.12 EPS Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $675.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.41. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 4,741,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after buying an additional 2,881,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

