$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $4,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 83,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in REV Group by 99,137.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 98,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REVG stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,862. The stock has a market cap of $959.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

