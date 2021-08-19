$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.41. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS remained flat at $$63.88 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,614. The company has a market cap of $477.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.28. Transcat has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Transcat news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

