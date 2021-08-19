-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.25. Canoo has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

