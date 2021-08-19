$0.57 EPS Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BY. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

BY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,821. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

