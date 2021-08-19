$0.64 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,567 shares of company stock valued at $755,176. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Foundation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

