-$0.64 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.90). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 242,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.