$0.69 EPS Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. Veritex reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,054. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48. Veritex has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

