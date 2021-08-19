$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.78.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

