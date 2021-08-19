$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 85,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.83. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

