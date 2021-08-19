-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.69). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 62,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

