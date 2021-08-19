$0.75 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $31,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

