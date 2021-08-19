$0.82 EPS Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

