-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05.

RYTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

RYTM traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 329,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,783. The company has a market capitalization of $586.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,153,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after acquiring an additional 148,098 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after acquiring an additional 190,301 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,168,000 after acquiring an additional 493,253 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

