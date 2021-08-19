0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $26.70 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. 0Chain has a market cap of $26.70 million and approximately $262,966.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00068447 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

