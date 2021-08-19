$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11,409.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

