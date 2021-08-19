$1.52 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $58.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

