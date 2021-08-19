$1.52 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $58.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.