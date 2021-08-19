$1.53 EPS Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 746,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,411. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

