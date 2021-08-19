10,373 Shares in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Eagle Bancorp Montana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

