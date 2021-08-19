10,585 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,765,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,349,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,197,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,749,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28.

