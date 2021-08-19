10,879 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $19,560,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 158,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.