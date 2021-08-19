10x Genomics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,420 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,011% compared to the typical daily volume of 162 put options.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,903 shares of company stock worth $15,813,122. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $157.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.91. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

