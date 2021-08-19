$12.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $8.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $54.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $69.48 million, with estimates ranging from $68.16 million to $70.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

