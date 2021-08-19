$151.52 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce sales of $151.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.60 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $131.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $566.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $607.80 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

VRA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,767. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.62.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 24,327 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $253,487.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,517.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 13,235 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $138,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,929,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,657 shares of company stock worth $3,229,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,349,000 after buying an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at $3,024,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

