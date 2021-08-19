15,237 Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 80.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $492.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.