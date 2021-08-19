17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YQ. Bank of America lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

