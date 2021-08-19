1,720 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $86.54. 343,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.19. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

