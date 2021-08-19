19,516 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,550,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $29,275,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

