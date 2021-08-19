1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

