$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.16 billion. PVH posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.34.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

