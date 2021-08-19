$2.31 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post $2.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the lowest is $1.87 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 645.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $8.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 million to $8.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.64 million, with estimates ranging from $19.17 million to $20.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.62. 507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,064. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

