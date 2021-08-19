$2.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce $2.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $3.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,128. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $112.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

