2,025 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

