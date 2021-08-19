23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Up 11.1%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 8.15 and last traded at 8.10. 27,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,376,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ME. Citigroup reduced their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.82.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ME. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $8,748,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.