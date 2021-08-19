$241.68 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report $241.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.80 million and the lowest is $232.83 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $200.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $974.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 1,996,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,466. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

