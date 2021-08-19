$269.07 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will post sales of $269.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.71 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $968.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

DEN stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 594,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,045. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.