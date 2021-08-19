289 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IEX opened at $219.55 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

