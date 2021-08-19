$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $11.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $350.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. Carvana has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.71 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total transaction of $10,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $21,550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,641,234 shares of company stock valued at $507,919,999. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $3,193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Carvana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

