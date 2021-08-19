3,509 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.7% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 75.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 235.3% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 490.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $220.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

