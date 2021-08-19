3,663 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period.

BATS:DIVO opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

