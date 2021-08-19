3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 32.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $196.51 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.