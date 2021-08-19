$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post sales of $4.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $374,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.