4,295 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

AXON opened at $182.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

